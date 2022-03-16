Eddie Hall turned down WWE contract in 2018 

Legendary strongman competitor Eddie Hall was in talks with WWE for a deal in 2018. However, fans never got to see him in the squared circle.

The 34-year-old has been competing in strongman competitions for over a decade and is a six-time winner of UK's Strongest Man, a five-time winner of Britain's Strongest Man, and a one-time winner of World's Strongest Man winning the title on his sixth time of qualification. He is also a two-time victor of England's Strongest Man and has previously qualified for Europe's Strongest Man.

A Sport360 interview with Hall from 2018 resurfaced recently, in which the strongman confirmed that WWE had approached him about a potential deal. At the time, he mentioned that he and his manager would assess the deal.

"We’ve been approached by them and it’s something we’ll look at but I’m doing so well with all the appearances, endorsements and all the potential TV work coming my way so I’m just biding my time. Me and my manager are just going to pick the best option and go from there," Hall said back then.

However, the deal eventually fell through. Hall would not have been the first professional strongman to step into the squared circle if he had agreed. WWE Hall of Famer "World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry and former superstar Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman) also competed in strongman competitions.

Eddie Hall is set to face Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson

Though he chose not to take the plunge into the world of professional wrestling, Eddie Hall decided to dabble in combat sports.

It was suggested back in 2017 that "The Beast" might transition into boxing, with Hafthor Bjornsson reported as a potential opponent. The latter is best known for playing Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the smash-hit HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Complications from the Covid-19 pandemic saw the fight face some massive delays, but it's now due to take place on March 19th, 2022. The two recently had to be pulled apart during a public confrontation ahead of the bout.

Do you think WWE would've correctly presented Eddie Hall? Will he be able to outbox The Mountain on Saturday? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy