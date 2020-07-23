Eddie Kingston answers Cody's challenge for TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston has become the latest non-AEW wrestler to answer Cody's open challenge for the TNT Championship. Since winning the TNT Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing, Cody has been a fighting champion by instituting an open challenge to any wrestlers in AEW and beyond to compete for his new title. We have seen AEW stars like Sonny Kiss, Jungle Boy and Marq Quen of Private Party compete.

We have also seen non AEW stars like Ricky Starks compete, which also earned himself a contract with the company because of his performance. Now the latest competitor has wrestling fans talking.

Eddie Kingston calls his own shot at ICW NHB

I can’t stress this enough: this is a small taste of what was said https://t.co/1S18AeXom8 pic.twitter.com/EhVwFrNRdJ — MOSE (@SoBroMose) July 5, 2020

Eddie Kingston appeared at ICW No Holds Barred 3 and cut a scathing promo that had hardcore wrestling fans buzzing. In this promo, Kingston let it be known that he was calling out all the big names in the wrestling business. He particularly mentioned by name, Zack Sabre Jr and his fellow NWA Powerrr star, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. Aldis was the only to respond, but The King also called out one more name in AEW.

That name was TNT Champion Cody, who Eddie specifically targeted due to his open challenge for the TNT Championship. Kingston said if AEW will allow it, that he would come in and show Cody the true definition of hustle and passion.

Tony Khan and Jon Moxley promise huge surprise for AEW Dynamite

Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship against one of the top independent wrestlers in the world! It’s part of a huge card and what I promise will be a great episode of #AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/y3F77zKYXp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 21, 2020

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday and hyped up that the person answering Cody's open challenge for the 7/22/20 AEW Dynamite would be one of the top independent wrestlers in the world. This tweet along with comments made by the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had wrestling fans playing the guessing game.

Moxley appeared on ESPN Radio's Dan Le Batard Show to hype AEW Dynamite. On this episode, the AEW World Champion said the person answering the call was someone he was very happy for.

“This Wednesday is going to be an awesome show. I’m not going to spoil it, but I will tell you, there will be a big surprise. One that made me exceedingly happy, especially for the more hardcore fans who follow the scene around the world. You’ll get a big surprise. Casual fans or more first-time viewers, it will be an absolute treat to watch. There will be a kick-ass match [on Dynamite].”

Eddie Kingston definitely lives up to the hype as one of the pioneers of the New York City independent wrestling scene and previously appearances for IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, NWA and others in the past.

Not only was it a nice surprise, Eddie Kingston delivered a very good No DQ Match against Cody, which was highlighted by a powerbomb onto thumbtacks from The King to the TNT Champion. In the end, Cody overcame and made Kingston submit with the Figure Four. We will have to wait and see if this appearance will result in an AEW contract for Kingston.