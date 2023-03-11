"Eddie is probably loving this" - Fans are extremely ecstatic after Dominik Mysterio's recent actions on WWE SmackDown

WWE made a huge decision on Dominik Mysterio last year when they finally turned him in against his father and added him to The Judgment Day. After months of working with the stable, fans were extremely happy to witness Dominik's heel work on SmackDown, which brings him one step closer to WrestleMania 39.

After joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio went from a second-generation talent to one of the biggest heels in the company as continued to berate his father on weekly shows. On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Rey Mysterio will be entering the 2023 Hall of Fame.

However, the news didn't fit well with Dominik, as he immediately came out to cut a promo which was praised by fans. Later, Mysterio dodged Dominik's incoming attack for the first time. Fans are extremely happy to see Rey fight back, as it will eventually lead to a one-on-one against the two at WrestleMania 39.

Check out some of the reactions:

WWE



has taken this way too far.



"At the end of the day, I should have been Eddie's son." @DomMysterio35 has taken this way too far.

Mojag @Co8J4 @WWE @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio I cannot believe that the son and father of the Mysterio family became rivals of Smackdown! Even though Rey didn’t wanna battle his son, this is unbelievable! @WWE @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio I cannot believe that the son and father of the Mysterio family became rivals of Smackdown! Even though Rey didn’t wanna battle his son, this is unbelievable!

Fans are heavily invested in the storyline and believe that the two will settle their feud at WrestleMania 39 regardless of Rey getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Dominik Mysterio recently defeated Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

After months of insulting Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio decided to pay a visit to his father on the blue brand after Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and chose Charlotte Flair.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio forged a new friendship out of respect on SmackDown with Santos Escobar, who vowed to help the Master of 619 regain his lost confidence due to his son.

Last week, Santos Escobar issued a challenge to Dominik Mysterio after the latter continued to insult his father on weekly television. The two superstars met in a singles contest to settle their differences.

WWE



has NO RESPECT for his father. NONE.



How much more of this can @reymysterio take? @DomMysterio35 has NO RESPECT for his father. NONE.

However, Escobar was unable to protect his hero's honor as Mami hit him with a Riptide on the outside the ring, which allowed Dominik to hit a Frog Splash and win.

It will be interesting to see when WWE officially sanctions a match between the father and son for WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Rey vs Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section below.

