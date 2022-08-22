11-time WWE World Champion Edge discloses his current relationship with AEW's Christian Cage

Edge and Christian Cage have both had long wrestling careers that have been entwined since the two met at the age of 10. During a recent interview, the Rated R Superstar detailed what the state of their decades-long friendship is like now that they're on opposing promotions.

Long-term fans will likely recall the duo as the young talents who teamed up with wrestling legend Gangrel, as The Brood. The two became a successful tag-team before eventually embarking on their solo careers. The last time Edge and Christian Cage met in the same ring was in 2021's Royal Rumble. That might have been the last time fans ever got to see them team up.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, the 48-year-old

"We're both having a blast, man," the star stated. "I just talked to him today and the fact that we're both back doing this when we were never supposed to, and feel like we're contributing too, that's huge for us because we take pride in what we do."

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Great shot of Edge and Christian after the 2021 Royal Rumble.



From “WWE: The Day Of” Great shot of Edge and Christian after the 2021 Royal Rumble. From “WWE: The Day Of” https://t.co/VIqh3TLc0W

The veteran continued, revealing that he believes his career will reach its end soon.

"I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it's going to end soon," he concluded. "I know the end is in sight and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more." (H/T: BleacherReport)

Both men are currently in feuds with people they teamed up with not too long ago. Unfortunately, as the men are in their 40s and in two different promotions, they likely won't step into a ring together ever again.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link

Matt Hardy would love to see Edge join AEW so that The Hardys could take on the star alongside Christian Cage one more time

The Dudley Boyz, Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian had a storied feud that many fans still talk about today. The three legendary stars eventually went on to usher in their first ever TLC match, which has subsequently become a Premium Live Event on it's own.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt Hardy shared his elated response at somehow continuing his feud against Edge and Christian.

“You hear this all the time, but people say if the stars and planets align, you know, my brother comes back, everything’s good, I hear people say all the time, oh my god, we’d love to see Edge come and do one last Hardys vs. Edge and Christian. That would be a pretty magical moment," Hardy said. (H/T: Fightful)

Unfortunately for some long-term fans, it's highly unlikely that they'll see the Rated R Superstar jump ship at this point in his career. However, anything can happen in wrestling, and perhaps Adam Copeland could shockingly become All Elite at some point?

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil