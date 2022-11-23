“Egos???” - Former WWE Women’s Champion reacts to reason why Four Horsewomen showdown never happened

In 2019, WWE had the opportunity to have a major stable match between the UFC Four Horsewomen and WWE Four Horsewomen. Bayley recently responded to Marina Shafir, who commented on why the match never took place.

After Ronda Rousey made her debut, the UFC Four Horsewomen were complete as Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke were part of the Black and Gold brand. Fans were expecting a massive showdown between the two stables at a major premium live event.

Unfortunately, fans never got to witness the two stables go up against each other. Shafir recently opened up about why the match never took place. Today, Bayley. who was a part of the WWE Four Horsewomen and current leader of Damage CTRL, reacted to the former MMA star's comments:

"Egos?!???? TF. 🤣 I’m humble as pie!!!!!!!!!!!! Who wants a damn slice? It’s pumpkin season"

It would have been interesting to see the best of UFC collide with the best of WWE inside a squared circle.

What happened to the UFC Four Horsewomen in WWE?

In 2018, every member of the UFC Four Horsewomen were a part of the company. Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke were on NXT, while Ronda Rousey was on the main roster on RAW.

During their run with the company, Shafir and Duke were on Baszler's side as they helped her stay the champion of the brand. Meanwhile, Rousey won the RAW Women's Championship and dominated the division.

In 2019, Rousey lost the title and took some time off from wrestling before making her return to the company in 2022. In 2021, Shafir and Duke were released from the company. After their release, Duke began streaming and Shafir began performing for AEW.

Baszler made her move to the main roster after Rousey's time off. After spending more than two years on the main roster, she formed an alliance with The Baddest Woman on the Planet on SmackDown. The two are currently at the top of the women's division on the blue brand.

