"Eh…I blame it on lack of talent" - Dutch Mantell bashes WWE star who was recently released

Veteran manager Dutch Mantell bashed a WWE Superstar for lack of talent following his recent comments on why he was released from the company. The star in question is Rick Boogs.

Boogs joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 and started his career on the developmental brand, where his most notable match came against Finn Balor on the February 22, 2020, episode of NXT Live. On May 21, 2021, he made his SmackDown debut. He also teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura for a match against The Usos with the SmackDown Tag Team titles on the line at WrestleMania 38.

The star won the WWE 24/7 Championship twice during his time in the company. However, he was recently released by World Wrestling Entertainment, following which he claimed that the reason for his release was "backstage political powerplay".

Dutch Mantell recently took to Twitter to post his thoughts on Rick Boogs' comments. The veteran manager bashed the 35-year-old and said that he was released due to a lack of talent.

"Just read where Rick Boogs blames his release from [WWE] due to a “backstage political power play”. Eh…I blame it on lack of talent. Boogs now, is being considered for an on-screen spokesman for insomnia. Take 2 pills and watch a Boogs match. 8 hours easy," Mantell wrote.

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on recent WWE releases

Rick Boogs wasn't the only star to part ways with WWE. Many stars were recently released by the company, most notable names being Dolph Ziggler and Matt Riddle.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that the stars might have already expected their releases from the Stamford-based promotion.

"Hey listen, it's like pro football. You get hired to get fired. I mean how long is a guy gonna play pro football, not long because they expect that."

Fans are expecting some of the wrestlers who were released to return in the near future. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for them.

