El Desperado becomes two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion by beating top star at NJPW Power Struggle

At NJPW Power Struggle 2021, El Desperado defeated Robbie Eagles to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Having lost the title to Eagles back in July, Desperado regained the belt to become a two-time champion.

The two men engaged in an intense match that lasted over 15 minutes, and the reigning champion even attempted the Ron Miller Special submission. But Eagles found himself in a submission shortly after, as Desperado locked in Numero Dos.

The CHAOS star tried his best to escape the hold, but Desperado grabbed both of his arms, so Eagles had no other option but to give up. In doing so, The Sniper of the Skies' title reign came to an end after 104 days.

Eagles' title reign began at Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome, when he defeated the very same man who ultimately beat him for the belt. On that occasion, Eagles defeated Desperado by submission to win his first singles title in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

El Desperado will aim for a better second title reign as the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion

El Desperado first won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship earlier this year at NJPW Castle Attack in February. Desperado went on to mark his first title defense by beating YOH at Dominion.

The Suzuki Gun star's first title reign came to an end at 147 days when he lost the championship to Eagles.

In the lead-up to NJPW Power Struggle, El Desperado and his tag team partner Yoshinobu Kanemaru lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships to Eagles and Tiger Mask.

In doing so, Eagles momentarily became a double champion, but he eventually lost the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship to his arch-nemesis. While Desperado will aim to defend his newly won title multiple times moving forward, Eagles and Tiger Mask will also have the same goal in mind as the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Edited by Colin Tessier