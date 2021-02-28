El Desperado wins the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and becomes a double champion

El Desperado has finally won his first singles championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Suzuki Gun sensation captured the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship after beating El Phantasmo and Bushi in a Triple Threat Match.

On the Road To Castle Attack, former champion Hiromu Takahashi was once again forced to vacate the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title. After tearing his left pectoral muscle, The Ticking Timebomb handed the title to New Japan management and asked his tag team partner Bushi to replace him in the scheduled title match.

However, after El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru's IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship win over the Bullet Club, the former also declared his entry into the match. Already in possession of the IWGP Jr. Tag titles, Desperado wanted to add another belt to his collection, as NJPW confirmed a three-way match between him, ELP, and Bushi.

On Night 2 of Castle Attack, El Desperado pulled off the unthinkable. While many believed El Phantasmo to be the favorite to walk out with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title, Desperado hit two Pinche Locos on Phantasmo for the win.

In the early stages of the match, the Bullet Club headbanger hit El Desperado with a tombstone on the ramp and also snatched away his mask. However, the reigning IWGP Jr. Tag Champion regathered himself and made his way out to the ring once again.

With the win, El Desperado is now a double champion and will be the focal point of the NJPW's junior heavyweight division for quite some time.

What's next for El Desperado after his win at Castle Attack?

After El Desperado's win at Castle Attack, he made his intentions clear. The Suzuki Gun masked maniac will be facing Kota Ibushi at the upcoming NJPW 49th Anniversary show in four days.

Following Ibushi's successful defense of the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, Desperado made his way out to the ring. The reigning Jr. Heavyweight Champion asked Ibushi to put both his titles on the line in a few days and it remains to be seen if NJPW will grant El Desperado his wish or not.

If El Desperado does manage to walk out victorious over Ibushi in a title match, the former will be in possession of four different titles (five in total, as Desperado, also carries Kanemaru's tag title).