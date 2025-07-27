El Grande Americano's identity accidentally revealed

El Grande Americano's real identity is yet to be officially revealed on WWE programming. However, a popular star accidentally made the revelation amid his injury hiatus.For several months, American Made's Chad Gable was believed to be the man behind the mask. However, after the former Olympian got injured, a taller and leaner version of the luchador showed up. It is being speculated that Ludwig Kaiser is portraying the El Grande Americano character in Gable's absence.Despite all his impressive in-ring work, Chad Gable has never wrestled a singles match at The Show of Shows. However, in a recent interview at a Baseball game, the 39-year-old stated that he had his first one-on-one bout at WrestleMania 41, seemingly confirming the speculation of him being the masked man. Master Gable appears to have accidentally referred to El Grande Americano's match against Rey Fenix at The Showcase of the Immortals as his first singles bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All.&quot;So back in April, I had my first singles match at WrestleMania. So in WWE terms, that's like the end-all-be-all show, right? And so that was kind of a crowning moment so far in my WWE career. But yeah, to be able to represent not only the country but specifically the state of Minnesota at the Olympic Games was, you know, the pinnacle of what I could have ever imagined. So, it was real special,&quot; he said. [From 0:39 onwards]You can check out Chad Gable's comments in the video below: Chad Gable opened up about the bright side of his time away from WWE before revealing he was El Grande AmericanoBefore accidentally revealing himself as El Grande Americano, Chad Gable also addressed the injury to his rotator cuff in the same interview. The former WWE Tag Team Champion noted he was looking at the silver lining.The RAW star noted that it bought him time to spend with his family. Gable added that he never got to attend a Baseball game on Sunday, when he is on the road with WWE.&quot;Unfortunate circumstances. But you know what? I'm looking at the Silver Line in here. I got a little injury to my rotator cuff. But what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this. Come to a baseball game on a Sunday, which I never get to do. So find the bright side right?&quot; he said. [From 0:10 to 0:26] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see how the entire El Grande Americano storyline unfolds once Chad Gable makes his return from injury.Please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.