El Hijo Del Fantasma unmasks himself, reveals new name and faction on NXT

The Cruiserweight Champion just underwent an unexpected transformation on NXT!

The new heel stable attacked Drake Maverick on the latest episode of NXT.

The fans witnessed a big moment on this week's episode of NXT. El Hijo Del Fantasma unmasked himself and revealed his new name, Santos Escobar. He also unveiled a brand new faction, which will include Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

It all started with Fantasma coming out to address the NXT Universe following his NXT Cruiserweight Championship win, which happened last week against Drake Maverick.

Maverick interrupted Fantasma, thanked the champion for a solid match and congratulated him on the title victory. He challenged Fantasma for a title shot, and the champ readily accepted.

Two masked men hit the ring, who had been kidnapping Superstars on NXT TV. Maverick and Fantasma were ready to attack the masked duo, but in what ended up being a major twist, Fantasma turned on Maverick and assaulted him.

The two masked men were revealed to be Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, who were also kidnapped weeks ago. Fantasma then went to remove his mask and said that he was now Santos Escobar.

Wilde and Mendoza hit Maverick with big splashes from the top rope, and the new heel trio in town stood tall on top of Maverick to end the segment to a chorus of boos.

El Hijo El Fantasmo is no more! Santos Escoba has announced himself to the WWE NXT Universe, and according to the man himself, no one can touch him.

"I am Santos Escobar. I am the #WWNXT #Cruiserweight Champion, and NO ONE can touch me." @hijodelfantasma is no longer. pic.twitter.com/HRBj9mct04 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020

Santos Escobar begins a new chapter in NXT

WWE has taken an exciting direction with the NXT Cruiserweight Champion as it's something that not many would have predicted. There are many positives to take away from this new angle.

The new storyline puts the focus on the Cruiserweight title while also making Fantasma, now known as Santos Escobar, a Superstar to reckon with in NXT. Fantasma needed something substantial to sink his teeth into as the champion, and this could very well be the beginning of a potentially fruitful stint as a heel on the Black and Gold Brand.

What are your thoughts about the character change for Fantasma? Did WWE do the right thing by unmasking him? Would the Santos Escobar gimmick be successful in NXT?

