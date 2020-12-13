El Phantasmo makes history by winning the Super J-Cup for the second year in a row

Bullet Club sensation El Phantasmo has made history by winning the Super J-Cup two years in a row. The 2020 Super J-Cup was considered one of the most stacked fields in the tournament's history, but ELP eventually made it look quite easy.

Competing in three matches on the night, Phantasmo started-off the tournament with a controversial win over the debuting Lio Rush. He then pulled off a big win against Blake Christian, who competed in the semi-final with a broken nose.

With the win in the semis, ELP booked his place in the final against ACH, and prior to the match, The Headbanger attacked his opponent with the Super J-Cup trophy. Eventually, ELP got the win with a series of moves that included a Styles Clash, a low-blow, a superkick, and finally, the CR2.

Here is what El Phantasmo wrote on Twitter after his historic win:

El Phantasmo will now be heading back to Japan and focus on his Road to Wrestle Kingdom 15.

What's next for El Phantasmo leading up to Wrestle Kingdom 15?

Ahead of this year's Super J-Cup, Hiromu Takahashi laid out the challenge to the eventual winner of the tournament. Having won this the Best of the Super Juniors 2020, The Ticking Timebomb made it quite clear that he will be facing this year's winner of the Super J-Cup before shifting his focus towards Taiji Ishimori.

Following his win, ELP also addressed Hiromu's challenge and claimed that he is ready to square off against the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight at Wrestle Kingdom. Judging by the comments from both ELP and Hiromu, the two Jr. Heavyweight sensations could possibly face-off on Night 1 of WK 15, despite no confirmation of the match. The winner of Night 1 is likely to challenge Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title on Night 2 at the Tokyo Dome.

El Phantasmo's win also meant that he is the first star in history to win the Super J-Cup two years in a row.