Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) addresses possible WWE return

Elayna Black was released by WWE on May 2 after four years with the company. Despite her recent exit, the 24-year-old is open to returning one day.

Black performed as Cora Jade on the NXT brand from 2021 to 2025. The Chicago native held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Roxanne Perez. However, she never won a singles title during her WWE run.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Black did not rule out the possibility of working for WWE again:

"Definitely, I feel like the door [is open]. I'm 24 years old. I feel like I didn't end on horrible terms there. Like I said, yes, there's things that p****d me off, but I'm human and I love wrestling, so that's only natural, but I'm not gonna sit here and be like, 'Oh my God, my time there was so horrible. I never wanna go back.' Absolutely not. I loved my time there. I loved the people I met there. I feel like anything is possible." [1:14:26 – 1:14:49]

Black shared the ring with Bayley, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and several other high-profile names in NXT. She lost her final WWE match against Sol Ruca at a live event on April 25.

Elayna Black's two WWE goals

Although she accomplished many of her WWE dreams in NXT, Elayna Black still wants to compete at a WrestleMania event before her in-ring career ends.

The former WWE star would also like to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time if she returns.

"I don't know," Black said when asked about future WWE goals. "I feel like I'll have to report back to you, maybe, but WrestleMania's on there, for sure, and winning the NXT title." [1:14:55 – 1:15:04]

In the same interview, Black addressed whether she or Roxanne Perez could realistically bring AJ Lee out of retirement.

