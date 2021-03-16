Chris Benoit's final opponent says "everything was normal" in the days leading to his death

Former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke has opened up on the days leading to Chris Benoit's death, saying it was "business as usual."

During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, the current NWA World Television Champion went into detail on interacting with Chris Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel just days before the double murder-suicide. Burke would turn out to be Benoit's final opponent in WWE.

"Business as usual, that’s it. Business as usual. I mean, I worked him that weekend in Georiga. Columbus, Georgia. I worked him that weekend before we got to Carolina for that ECW television event. I remember him being at the house show in Georgia with Nancy and Daniel, his son. It was just, everything was normal. I played with little Daniel, and I talked and laughed and shared some words with Nancy. Chris Benoit was just Chris Benoit. So that night, heading to the event, there was nothing that was really different. It was business as usual."

After he failed to show up for the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view in 2007, the bodies of Chris, Nancy, and Daniel Benoit were discovered at their Georgia home.

Benoit had murdered his family before taking his own life, but WWE hosted a tribute show to Benoit on the following episode of Monday Night RAW, without knowledge of his crimes.

Vince McMahon would release a clarification statement the following day, which served as the last time WWE mentioned Chris Benoit's name with any specificity on television.

Chris Benoit's son David has aspirations to wrestle

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, David Benoit - the surviving son of Chris Benoit - revealed he intends to enter the wrestling business one day.

"I love it (wrestling). It's my life…That is the goal. To get back into wrestling. When I came here for Double Or Nothing, when I was sitting out in that crowd I just got lost in the moment, like I was way back when my dad was wrestling still."

Benoit would go as far as to say he wishes to emulate the wrestling style of his father and wear similar in-ring gear.