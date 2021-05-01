"Embarrassment to the business"- WWE legend slams Bray Wyatt

Pro-wrestling legend Jim Cornette had some strong opinions about Bray Wyatt/The Fiend on the latest edition of "Jim Cornette's Drive Thru".

The Fiend has been a mainstay on the WWE roster for around two years now. The character has received a mixed response from the WWE Universe, many of whom are not fans of the supernatural aspect of the gimmick. Jim Cornette is one of those people. Here's what he had to say about Bray Wyatt:

"This whole thing is just... probably the worst," Cornette said. "And over the last year and a half or two years, imagine how much that takes in. As probably 50% of it has involved The Fiend. Every time we see him it's garbage. It's goofy f**king puppets appearing out of nowhere. It's supernatural bull**it, black sludge vomit, being killed in front of us and then just getting up or whatever."

"No, it's totally unsalvageable. That's not wrestling anymore. So I don't know what the f**king attraction is that anybody would be entertained by this horses**t. But no I wouldn't book The Fiend except possibly a long stay at the mental institution. I mean the whole thing, the Firefly vignettes, the whole thing is an embarrassment to the business," Jim Cornette said.

Bray Wyatt lost his recent feud to Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt's alter ego The Fiend kicked off a feud with a former nemesis Randy Orton in 2020. The feud seemingly ended at TLC 2020 where Orton defeated Wyatt and burned him alive. But Alexa Bliss later hinted that The Fiend would return to exact revenge.

Bray Wyatt came back on the road to WrestleMania 37 and aided Bliss in defeating Orton. The Viper had the last laugh, though, as he defeated Wyatt at The Show of Shows.

This wasn't the first time Wyatt had lost to Orton at WrestleMania. Orton had previously defeated Wyatt for the WWE title at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

There have been several big-time matches involving The Fiend that weren't well-received by the WWE Universe. His Hell In A Cell outing with Seth Rollins, both WrestleMania encounters with Orton, and his squash loss to Goldberg last year, are a few examples. His supernatural elements haven't been a big hit with a lot of fans as well.

