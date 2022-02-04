"No use in being mad" - Ember Moon breaks silence regarding WWE release ahead of her in-ring return

Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon recently commented on her recent release from the company. Moon, a former NXT Women’s Champion, is now competing under the name of Athena on the independent circuit.

During her time with the company, Ember Moon found immense success, the majority of which was under the WWE NXT brand. She is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

The released WWE star detailed her time with the company during a live stream on her Twitch channel. Athena stated that she had a great journey with WWE and wouldn’t be where she is today without them.

“Without WWE, I wouldn't be where I'm at today. I got to travel the world, meet amazing people and make amazing friends that are going to be with me for a lifetime. At the end of the day, I don't think it's all bad. Every time I look at the negatives, and there were plenty, trust me, the positives outweigh that. There is no use in being mad," said Moon. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Ember Moon revealed that she feels bad for her friends who didn’t get the same opportunity as her

During the same live stream, Ember Moon revealed that she felt sorry for her friends who didn’t get the same chances as her to prove themselves, the same way the former NXT Women's Champion did.

Athena added that some of her friends, former WWE Superstars, were let go too early from the company. Hence, they couldn't live up to their full potential in WWE.

“I feel very sorry for my friends that did get let go too early. What I mean by that is those men and women that never got an opportunity to showcase themselves on the level that I know they can showcase themselves. That's part of the reason why I feel like it's not fair for me to come on here and b***h and moan and whine. It's not fair,” said Moon. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Also Read Article Continues below

Moon was released from her WWE contract back on the 4th of November, 2021. But, she will soon return to in-ring action once again on the 12th of February, 2022, as she will be facing Thunder Rosa at Warrior Wrestling 19.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku