Ember Moon to feature in crucial segment for this week's WWE NXT show

This week's edition of WWE NXT is looking exciting already. The opening segment of any show is often seen as the most crucial, as it determines whether or not the viewers are invested for the rest of the show or not. A good opening segment means viewer retention for the rest of the show, something that helps to establish the quality of the show. Usually, such segments on WWE shows start with top name stars such as Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, or Seth Rollins. This week's episode of WWE NXT is starting off the show with the opening segment going to the newly returned Ember Moon.

WWE has announced on their Twitter account that the former NXT Women's Champion, who recently returned to NXT after her main roster stint and subsequent injury, will be the one to open this week's episode of WWE NXT.

However, that is not the only interesting plan for WWE NXT at this point, as WWE has also advertised a match that is sure to be extremely engrossing, in the form of a match between former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Kushida.

Ember Moon to open this week's WWE NXT show

At NXT TakeOver 31, Ember Moon made her return to NXT. She rode in on a motorbike and then came into the arena, removing her helmet after the match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, where Shirai came away with the win.

At this point, it is not clear what Ember Moon will be doing on NXT and who she will be challenging, but it could be that she goes after Io Shirai directly, given that she was the NXT Women's Champion at one time. Moon's Championship reign on NXT lasted a whole 140 days before she lost to Shayna Baszler in 2018.

Both Ember Moon & Toni Storm back in @WWENXT? The NXT Women’s division is untouchable. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sG84Vwtb4L — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 5, 2020

The chance that Ember Moon and Io Shirai facing each other is extremely high, although it should be noted that Toni Storm also indicated her intention to come after Shirai, so Moon may have one obstacle on her road to reclaim the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

Advertisement

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with another NXT Women's Champion in the United Kingdom, Kay Lee Ray.