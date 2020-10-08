Ember Moon on what inspired the vignettes leading up to her NXT return

At NXT TakeOver 31, Ember Moon returned to WWE television after nearly a year by shocking the NXT Universe and thereby revealing herself to be the mystery person behind the cryptic vignettes. After suffering a career-threatening injury last year on SmackDown, Moon was sidelined from in-ring competition.

Ember Moon made her surprise return following NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai's title match with Candice LeRae in which The Genius Of The Sky successfully retained. Moon wore a unique costume along with a helmet in the vignettes and had the same outfit at NXT TakeOver 31 as well.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Ember Moon revealed what was the inspiration behind the vignette. The Shenom said that she got the idea from an action movie called 'Hardcore Henry'.

When learned I was headed to NXT, the whole motorcycle package was an idea I had after watching an action movie called Hardcore Henry. The NXT creative team is absolutely amazing, and they got this massive set for me. I wanted elements of The Masked Singer so we could have clues to keep people guessing. And they were like, 'Let's do it!' There is a video game I play, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, where there are these two dueling voices and you have to listen closely, and we did something similar for the surprise, which was absolutely amazing.

Ember Moon felt nervous prior to her surprise NXT return

In the same interview, Ember Moon stated that she felt nervous before making her surprise return as she had second thoughts on how the NXT Universe would receive welcome her back.

I was nervous and I wasn't certain how I would be received. I didn't even know Toni Storm was popping up on the monitor right before me. She's stunning in the ring, and I want to wrestle her, too.

My nerves kept building as I was walking out to the stage. All I could think was, 'Crap, did I even shut the visor to the helmet?' If you look quickly, I grab my helmet and checked. Then I took off the helmet, and it was an outstanding, memorable moment. I think it may have broke the internet for a hot minute. It reminded me that NXT is the place where I'm meant to be. I couldn't ask for a better team to support me, and it was so amazing to be there on the first night of the Capitol Wrestling Center.

However, to Ember Moon's relief, everything worked out well for her in the end as the fans and NXT talents who were there in attendance along with the rest of the NXT Universe made a huge pop upon her return.