WWE News: Ember Moon looks back at what inspired her to get into the ring

Ember Moon talks about past WWE Women's Superstars being huge inspirations for her.

by Mike Diaz News 25 Feb 2017, 13:50 IST

Ember Moon has been turning some heads during her current run with NXT

What’s the story?

Ember Moon has been impressing a lot of people during her current run in NXT, she is the protegee of former WCW Champion and WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T.

Moon was recently interviewed by ESPN UK to discuss her road to the squared circle and commented on what an inspiration it was to watch fellow Women’s Superstars like Chyna, Ivory, Victoria, Lita and Trish Stratus when she was younger.

In case you didn’t know...

Many are looking at Moon as a future NXT Women’s champ and are speculating that she could be the first person to beat Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Ember had to say about watching the great WWE Women’s competitors of the past that inspired her to get into the ring:

"I was like, 'I can do this. I want to do this.' What they believed in and how they showed they were physically able to do this. All these fantastic superstars that showed all this passion and emotion but they stood up for themselves. That's the one thing that I wanted to do as someone who was constantly getting beaten down. I thought, 'Man, I just have to stand up one time,' and that was me taking my step into the wrestling world."

What’s next?

Moon has a bright future ahead of her and will get a significant promotional push once the time is right. Her in-ring work is quite exciting and fans will really be in for a treat once she makes it to the main roster.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

When Moon hits the main roster she’ll be right where she belongs alongside the likes of Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks,and all of the other great women’s competitors the WWE has to offer on RAW and SmackDown Live.

