Ember Moon reveals the interesting origin of her finisher Eclipse (Exclusive)

Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon possesses one of the best looking finishers on the current roster. Called Eclipse, Ember Moon delivers her finisher by going to the top of the turnbuckle, diving on her opponent with a spin, and delivering a Stunner as she lands. The move looks amazing and always gets a massive pop from the crowd.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, Ember Moon revealed the origins of the move. You can watch the entire interview with Ember Moon here.

"I wanna make these people stay in their seats" - Ember Moon on fans not taking women's matches on the independent scene seriously

Ember Moon revealed that it was her friend James who created the move. During her time on the independent scene, Ember Moon noticed how everyone considered women's matches a restroom break and she wanted to make people stay in their seats. So when her friend James stated that he was going to retire, Ember Moon asked him to teach her the move and that's how she started doing it.

"My friend, James, he actually created the move and he retired and I was like look, I said I need something that's gonna set me above the rest that is gonna keep people in seats, because at that point in time, the women's revolution had not really started. It was very much so like on the independent scene when the girls came out, alright, let's go to the restroom, get the popcorn and the t-shirts at the merch stand. Like no one watched our matches. And so it was like you know I wanna make these people stay in their seats, I want to make them watch what we do because it's not fair to us. And so my friend was like I'm going to retire this year, I was like teach me the way (laughs)."

Randomly just thought of this Ember Moon "Eclipse" for some reason. Mickie James with the sell of all sells. pic.twitter.com/wp21uFYUKI — Hip Klopp (@MartinDaniell7) April 1, 2019

