Ember Moon's post-WWE name announced; first appearance revealed

Ember Moon is ready to shake up the wrestling world after her WWE non-compete expires in early 2022.

Ultimate Starz Promotions took to social media last night to announce that Ember Moon (now going under her old ring name of Athena) will be appearing at Baltimore Celebfest 3 on February 6, tweeting out:

"Sunday February 6th, 2022 At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3 Making her first post WWE appearance Former Nxt Women's Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG Fka Ember Moon Pre sale tickets are live and are limited," Ultimate Starz Promotions tweeted.

Ultimate Starz Promotions @Lillas413

At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3

Making her first post WWE appearance

Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion

Athena

Fka Ember Moon

Pre sale tickets are live and are limited

Get tickets 🎟 at:

eventbrite.com/e/athena-fka-e… Sunday February 6th, 2022At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3Making her first post WWE appearanceFormer Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team championAthena @AthenaPalmer_FG Fka Ember MoonPre sale tickets are live and are limitedGet tickets 🎟 at: Sunday February 6th, 2022At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3Making her first post WWE appearance Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG Fka Ember MoonPre sale tickets are live and are limited Get tickets 🎟 at:eventbrite.com/e/athena-fka-e… https://t.co/eUxB60UD5U

Ember Moon's WWE non-compete expires in 30 days

Many fans wondered which contract Ember Moon was on when she received her WWE release as she was part of the NXT brand at the time of her release, due to the fact that most NXT talents are only under a 30-day non-compete deal.

Well, Ember Moon took to social media today to confirm that she is, in fact, under the standard 90-day non-compete due to the time she spent on the main roster before returning to NXT after returning from a very serious Achilles injury.

Moon sent out the following message out this afternoon:

"30 days... until I am free!!!!!" Ember Moon tweeted.

30 days from now is Wednesday, February 2, so if the stars align properly and they can work out a deal, Ember Moon could potentially appear on AEW Dynamite right after her non-compete expires.

While it seems unlikely that the two sides could come to an agreement that quickly, stranger things have happened in professional wrestling and one way or another, it appears Athena is excited to start the next chapter of her career.

Lost in the flames @AthenaPalmer_FG 30 days... until I am free!!!!! 30 days... until I am free!!!!!

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Ember Moon going back to the Athena name? What company do you want to see her sign with when her WWE non-compete expires? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Where would you like to see Athena show up next? AEW IMPACT Wrestling 5 votes so far