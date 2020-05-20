Ember Moon says she may have a career-ending injury

Moon was back on this week's WWE Backstage

Ember Moon has been out of action since last year and many in the WWE Universe are hoping to see her return quickly to the squared circle. The former NXT Women's Champion is yet to hold a major title on RAW or SmackDown, and many believed she was on the brink of winning the big one before injury struck.

The Shenom returned to WWE Backstage this week and was asked about if she could redo some moments in her career. Ember Moon got emotional and said that her current injury could be a career-ending one.

“The more and more I sit back and look at everything I’ve done and what I would redo, I think more about my injury currently and realizing that I may have a career-ending injury,” she explained. “I’m coming back from the hardest injury and I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things I wanted to do. And all the things I want do in my future. It’s so hard to think back in regret when I try to look forward.” (H/T: Pro Wrestling Sheet)

WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry, however, gave her a confidence boost by saying that she has a lot left in the tank and to fight through this current situation.

Ember Moon continued by saying she will prove to everyone she will indeed come back to redeem her past mistakes and regrets.

Ember Moon in WWE

Ember Moon joined WWE in 2015 and was a star in NXT. Moon's rivalry with Asuka over the NXT Women's Championship is considered one of the best in the brand's history. She has held the NXT Women's title once and was promoted to the main roster in 2018 on the night after WrestleMania 34.

During her stay in the main roster, Ember Moon challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Champinship at last year's SummerSlam and pushed her to the limit.

Like Mark Henry stated, we do believe that she has a lot left in the tank and we at Sportskeeda will like to wish her a speedy recovery and hope for her quick return to the squared circle.