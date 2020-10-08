WWE Superstar Ember Moon has had a difficult year, having suffered a nasty injury in 2019 that kept her out for months. The one-time NXT Women's Champion suffered an Achilles injury last year, that put her out of action for a very long time.

She recently returned to WWE television, making her return at NXT TakeOver 31. A return was teased for Sunday's NXT TakeOver, and while many thought it was Bo Dallas, it turned out to be Ember Moon, whose face was, at first, hidden under a helmet.

Ember Moon thanks Bo Dallas

Following her return at NXT TakeOver 31, Moon spoke to ComicBook, and spoke about numerous things. She thanked former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas, for teasing his return to NXT, thereby making it seem like he was the one to return at NXT TakeOver 31.

"There were a couple of people that figured it out, but a lot of people thought it was Bo Dallas's spot. Can I just give a shout out to Bo Dallas real quick for running defense for your girl! I don't even know if he knew it was me, but he started posting, 'Oh, the original NXT champ, if you bolieve.' I love Bo so much. I don't even know if he knew it was me, but absolutely amazing, thank you, Bo, you're the real MVP."

Over the last few months, Dallas had posted cryptic tweets with the hashtag "#TheOriginalNXTChampion" which hinted at him perhaps returning to NXT.

Follow your dreams, never forget why you had the@ in the first place. #TheOriginalNXTChampion #TheFutureWasAlwaysNOW pic.twitter.com/sAUUhyNVMl — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) April 5, 2020

Like Ember Moon, Bo Dallas had also not been on WWE television for a really long time. But unlike Moon, Dallas has not suffered an injury. The former B-Team member has not wrestled for almost a year, with his last match coming at Crown Jewel on October 31, 2019. With his former B-Team partner Curtis Axel released earlier this year, it will be interesting to see if and when he will return.

"𝑵𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 is going to walk over me anymore. 𝑵𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 is going to tell me what to do, because I'M @WWEEmberMoon, DAMMIT!"



Ladies & Gentlemen, let us introduce you to something called #EmbersLaw. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SKSDgg9K6u — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 8, 2020

Ember Moon, meanwhile, faced off in her first match in over a year on this week's NXT show, where she teamed up with another former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, to face the team of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.