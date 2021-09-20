"Something needs to change" - Ember Moon vents her frustrations to the WWE Universe

It hasn't been an easy couple of months for Ember Moon in WWE NXT.

First, she lost her tag team partner to the WWE main roster when Shotzi Blackheart got called up to SmackDown. In recent months, she has been dealing with medical issues that have kept her off television at a few points. Moon has also lost her last few important matches. In various ways, Moon has been hit with several setbacks.

For this reason, Moon took to social media earlier today to vent her frustrations to the WWE Universe, and she stated that something needs to change.

".@wwenxt Who I want to be? ... Who I need to be? ... Who you want me to be? "SOMETHING NEEDS TO CHANGE" #EmbersLaw? #Shenom? #WarGoddess? #HussyBuster? #SheWolf? #NightAngel? #DearA? I don't know.... who I am... but "SOMETHING NEEDS TO CHANGE" - EM," Ember Moon tweeted.

In the tweet, Moon wrote that she doesn't know who she is right now, but she does know that something need to change.

What is next for Ember Moon in WWE NXT 2.0?

Ember Moon in WWE NXT

Last week, the former black-and-gold brand of WWE NXT was rebranded into WWE NXT 2.0. The episode put new, young talent, like Bron Breakker and Von Wagner, in the spotlight to emphasize the feeling that the 2.0 brand is a reboot. It's unclear what this shift means for Ember Moon and the NXT women's division as a whole.

Ember Moon has already been on the WWE main roster, so she will probably not be the focus for the new vision of NXT 2.0. But as a former NXT Women's Champion, her résumé speaks for itself. With an impressive track record, she can easily help establish some of the young talent WWE is seemingly focusing on now.

Ember NXT Moon Palmer @WWEEmberMoon .@wwenxt Still trying to figure it all out but last night I can say I was comfortable in my own skin. .@wwenxt Still trying to figure it all out but last night I can say I was comfortable in my own skin. https://t.co/vmDny0ba1A

Do you think this tweet marks the beginning of a new storyline for Ember Moon in WWE NXT 2.0? Or is she genuinely frustrated with her current standing in the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

