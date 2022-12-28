Emma discusses working with her real-life boyfriend on WWE TV

Last month, Emma (aka Tenille Dashwood) made a surprising return to the company along with several other stars who were fired under the old regime. Recently, she spoke about working with her real-life boyfriend, Madcap Moss, on WWE television.

Earlier this year, Emma was working for IMPACT Wrestling, where she won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. A few months ago, she made her return to WWE, where she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a losing effort.

She was recently seen being paired up with real-life boyfriend Madcap Moss on the blue brand. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the 33-year-old superstar discussed working with the former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale winner in WWE:

"I'm still kind of pinching myself sometimes because I really enjoy what I do. Even Madcap and I, we joked about it so many times, 'imagine if we worked together' and all these storylines we joked about and things we would do, and then I actually end up back, on the same show as him, and then in a storyline together, which we had never discussed. We joked about, but we never really thought it would happen and we didn't discuss it with other people." (H/T Fightful)

It would have been interesting to see the two pair up for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. However, the two were in a mixed tag team match at the live event against Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Emma revealed that WWE pitched the couple to work together on weekly television

Often couples in WWE dream of working together on weekly programming. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were the most common occurrences when they defended their RAW Women's and Universal Championship, respectively, at WWE Extreme Rules against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin.

Lately, couples in real-life have been allowed to open up about their relationship without any repercussions from the company. Speaking in the same interview, Emma revealed that the company pitched the idea to the couple for having an on-screen relationship and not the other way around:

"That wasn't us. It may seem like maybe it was, but he has his own ideas and I have mine. I just thought, 'okay, they're bringing me back,' and I had this and that in my mind, and a week or two in, they said, 'we're going to put you guys together.' 'This is cool, we get to be together and an on-screen couple, what a cool thing.' We're definitely making the most of it." (H/T Fightful)

It will be interesting to see if the new regime introduces intergender or mixed tag team titles in the near future.

