Emma has a one-word message after WWE return

A huge surprise awaited SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, as Emma made her WWE return this week.

Last week, Rousey announced that she would issue an open challenge for her title. The challenge was answered by previously released superstar Emma. She parted ways with the company in 2017 and has since worked on the independent circuit and IMPACT Wrestling.

However, the surprise return didn't go as planned for the former IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. She tapped out to the Armbar after The Rowdy One raked her in the eye. Despite the tough loss, Emma took to Twitter to share a short message for her fans.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Home ❤️," she wrote.

Emma was integral to the Women's Revolution in WWE, and her rivalry with Paige became the blueprint for women's wrestling in NXT. During her previous stint with the company, she worked with top stars like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair, among others.

Emma is currently dating WWE star Madcap Moss

The returning star has been very public about her relationship and continues to update her social media with her daily life happenings.

Earlier this year, Emma took to Instagram to announce that she was dating SmackDown star Madcap Moss.

Madcap Moss has often gone on record to comment on a possible WWE return for his girlfriend. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Moss put Emma over as one of the originals that put the women's division on the map with her matches in NXT.

Moss is also a part of the blue brand alongside Emma now. It will be interesting to see if the couple will team up on the company's programming in the future.

What did you think of Emma's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes