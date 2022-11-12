Emma's romantic storyline with 33-year-old star begins on WWE SmackDown

WWE could be bringing in a new romantic angle on SmackDown, as teased during a backstage segment featuring Emma this week.

Emma made her return to the blue brand on the October 28 edition of the blue brand. She answered Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The 33-year-old went toe-to-toe with the champ and almost caused a massive upset in her first match in the company in over five years.

This week on SmackDown, Emma appeared in a backstage segment. The Australian superstar congratulated Shotzi for winning the six-pack challenge and becoming the new number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She then asked Shotzi if she had seen Madcap Moss. The 30-year-old star got the hint and claimed that Emma was crushing on Madcap.

Emma and Madcap Moss are real-life partners outside of WWE

It could be a case of art imitating life if WWE proceeds to showcase an on-screen relationship between Madcap Moss and Emma. The two stars are dating in real life.

On several occasions in the past, Madcap Moss has gone on to say that Emma was one of the cornerstones of the Women's Revolution, putting on stellar matches on NXT against Paige. He even said that he would love to see the Aussie back in WWE.

His wish came true when Emma returned to the blue brand two weeks ago. In fact, Madcap posted an emotional message on Twitter after his girlfriend returned to the company.

Here's what the tweet read:

"This was a special moment to witness, made astronomically better knowing how much it meant to her and how hard she worked to get it. Welcome home TenilleDashwood, can’t wait to watch the journey continue."

It would be interesting to see the developments in this storyline in the coming weeks and whether their real-life chemistry translates to TV screens.

Would you be interested to see a romantic angle between Emma and Madcap Moss? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

