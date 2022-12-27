Emma shares Christmas update with fellow WWE Superstar boyfriend

WWE Superstar Emma recently extended her Christmas greetings to fans alongside her partner and fellow star, Madcap Moss.

The Australian star was added to the long list of formerly released wrestlers brought back to the promotion by Triple H. Since returning on the October 28 episode of SmackDown, she has already been paired up on-screen with Moss.

The duo are currently in the midst of a feud against Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The two couples have faced each other in a few intergender matches on house shows. These matches also saw Scarlett compete in the ring for the first time since her return.

Now that the festive season is here, several WWE Superstars have taken to social media to wish their fans a Merry Christmas. Emma was no different as she took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with Madcap Moss, wishing everyone had an "amazing Christmas" in the caption.

"Hope everyone had an amazing Christmas!"

Check out the tweet below:

Emma slapped Scarlett on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown

The former IMPACT Wrestling star competed in a Gauntlet match on the latest episode of SmackDown to determine a number one contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Despite not winning the match, the night was not over for the wrestler, as she confronted Karrion Kross and Scarlett backstage over them disrespecting Rey Mysterio.

The situation escalated to the point where the 33-year-old slapped Scarlett across the face.

The two were separated by Kross, who threatened the former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion that she would face the consequences for her actions.

This further adds to the already intriguing feud that Emma, Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been a part of in recent weeks on SmackDown. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the weeks to come.

