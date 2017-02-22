WWE News: Emma taunts Bayley with magazine cover

Emma delivers a metaphorical slap to the face of WWE RAW Women's champion, Bayley.

Emma actually slapping Bayley in the face

What’s the story?

Emma recently trolled Bayley on Twitter with a picture of a magazine article that shows Bayley being put in the “Emma-lock” submission hold by Emma.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley and Emma’s careers were on a similar path, but they both took very different roads afterwards.

Emma initially debuted on Raw as the awkward lady friend of Santino Marella. She was on the main roster for a brief period before Santino retired suddenly, causing her to be sent back down to NXT.

She reinvented herself as a heel and spent the better part of the remainder of her time in NXT as a punching bag for Bayley and Asuka. She would eventually return to the main roster with her NXT character in the build up to WrestleMania 32.

Also read: WWE News: Emma returns at Louisville house show

Unfortunately, Emma suffered a significant back injury a few months later and would go on the shelf until last week on Raw, when she re-debuted as Emmalina, a gimmick that was supposed to be a more glamorous version of her previous character.

However, WWE officials were not pleased with her perceived “lack of commitment” to the character and nixed plans of her playing the said character.

Bayley, however, skyrocketed to the NXT Women’s Championship and held down the division while Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Charlotte all moved up to the main roster. Bayley bested Emma on a few occasions while both were in NXT but ultimately succumbed to the buzzsaw known as Asuka.

Bayley was subsequently called up to the Raw roster in late 2016, and recently won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship from Charlotte.

The heart of the matter

In what seems like a light-hearted jab, Emma recently took to Twitter to promote a column featuring her in the Australian version of Oxygen magazine. In the photo for the piece, she is seen with Bayley trapped in the Emma Lock.

You can see the full tweet below:

What’s next?

Bayley will be defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Fastlane on March 5th against Charlotte. It is unknown when we can expect to see Emma back on the main roster.

Sportskeeda’s take

Nothing will likely come of this. It was probably just Emma’s attempt to stay relevant while her career goes through yet another period of uncertainty.

