Emotional backstage segment of Rey Mysterio giving his mask should have been on TV, says WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar exchanged masks following their clash in the SmackDown main event.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar locked horns in an intense Fatal 4-Way Match that also featured Madcap Moss and Karrion Kross. The two luchadors engaged in an impressive in-ring bout, exceeding the expectations held from their encounter.

Escobar approached Rey Mysterio in the locker room after the match for an emotional gesture. He admitted to always wanting to take Rey Mysterio's legacy. However, after facing the masked legend, Escobar said he would still want Rey Mysterio's legacy, but first, he must show the utmost respect.

He proceeded to give his mask to Rey Mysterio, and the latter returned the gesture. Rey said that he hoped to see his mask awaken ferociousness within Escobar.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: @ReyMysterio and @EscobarWWE show their mutual respect for each other, gifting one another one of their own masks. EXCLUSIVE: @ReyMysterio and @EscobarWWE show their mutual respect for each other, gifting one another one of their own masks.#SmackDown https://t.co/b5nhKyz5Fq

WWE shared the video as an exclusive post after SmackDown went off the air. Fans loved the exchange between the two luchadors and argued that the segment should have been shown on television.

Here's how fans reacted to an emotional Escobar exchanging masks with Rey Mysterio as they showed each other mutual respect with a sacred gesture:

Bulldog @arturomcneil8 @WWE @reymysterio @EscobarWWE That was a sign of respect and honor of Lucha and that was a true honor and a blessing from Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio that is what WWE is all about passion honor love and respect and that is the truth @WWE @reymysterio @EscobarWWE That was a sign of respect and honor of Lucha and that was a true honor and a blessing from Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio that is what WWE is all about passion honor love and respect and that is the truth

THE Boss Man @BossManSays_ @WWE @reymysterio @EscobarWWE I was hoping Santos and Rey would work together. Santos is certainly worthy of carrying the torch of Lucha in wwe for the next 10-15 years. He's such a talented guy. I look forward to him becoming the next Rey del Reyes in WWE. @WWE @reymysterio @EscobarWWE I was hoping Santos and Rey would work together. Santos is certainly worthy of carrying the torch of Lucha in wwe for the next 10-15 years. He's such a talented guy. I look forward to him becoming the next Rey del Reyes in WWE.

anthony geathers @BrooklynsOwn90 WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: @ReyMysterio and @EscobarWWE show their mutual respect for each other, gifting one another one of their own masks. EXCLUSIVE: @ReyMysterio and @EscobarWWE show their mutual respect for each other, gifting one another one of their own masks.#SmackDown https://t.co/b5nhKyz5Fq This shouldve been on TV. Rey really is the OG of lucha libre in the US twitter.com/wwe/status/162… This shouldve been on TV. Rey really is the OG of lucha libre in the US twitter.com/wwe/status/162…

Madcap Moss wins first title opportunity on WWE SmackDown

The Fatal 4-Way match on SmackDown saw Madcap Moss pick up a huge victory. The match's final moments saw Karrion Kross hit Rey Mysterio while Scarlett distracted him from the outside. Escobar started brawling with Kross while Mysterio tried to recover from the previous blow.

Moss saw his opportunity and delivered an elbow drop off the top turnbuckle to seal his victory. He will now challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the title, and could prove to be a formidable challenger for the Imperium leader.

This was the first time Moss was in a No.1 contender's match on SmackDown, and he was booked strongly. It will be exciting to see WWE's plans for a title feud between Moss and Gunther.

Do you think Madcap Moss is the man to dethrone The Ring General Gunther? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes