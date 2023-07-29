"End the misery," "Fire them Triple H" – WWE Universe reacts to popular group's run on Friday Night SmackDown

Triple H often gets heat from the WWE Universe when a superstar, team, or stable isn't working under his new regime, despite being featured on weekly television. One such instance is the popular trio of Hit Row, as fans recently reacted to their run on the blue brand.

Last night, Hit Row appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and cut a promo on the audience in attendance. However, the trio was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who cut a promo on each member before entering the ring for a quick match with Ashante The Adonis.

A similar skit was performed in Madison Square Garden between Hit Row and Knight on SmackDown. The WWE Universe recently reacted to the popular group's run on the main roster and fans had some harsh criticism for Triple H on using the trio.

Check out some of the reactions below:

#SmackDown Genuinely curious, does anyone actually care for Hit-Row as an act in 2023?

WWE Universe has been critical of Hit Row's run!

The biggest problem that Hit Row has faced since their return is the lack of a leader within the stable. Swerve Strickland was the founder of the group when they were formed on the developmental brand. Unfortunately, Triple H was not able to get Swerve back to WWE for another run.

Triple H rehired Hit Row to WWE after last year's regime change

Last year, Triple H took over the creative duties and became WWE's Chief Content Officer. He rehired several superstars to the company who were released without receiving a chance to perform on the main roster, including Bronson Reed, Dakota Kai, and many more.

Hit Row was a stable that Triple H brought back after last year's SummerSlam. However, Swerve Strickland, the original leader of Hit Row, had already signed with AEW, and the group returned to the company with three members instead of four, like on the developmental brand.

The stable remained babyfaces for a couple of months while feuding with the Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma. Last year, the duo also faced The Usos in a match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on Friday Night SmackDown in a losing effort.

Earlier this year, the trio turned heel for the first time on the main roster. However, WWE management has used them more as enhancement talent rather than stars who are heavily featured on the brand. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with the trio.

What are your thoughts on Hit Row? Sound off in the comments section below.

