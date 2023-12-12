Ending of WWE RAW match sees the ring move

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed faced The Viking Riders' Ivar during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following the duo's double count-out match last Monday, it was announced that the two giants would have a rematch during this week's show. Before the bout, Ivar's stablemate Valhalla proclaimed that Reed would be the sacrificial lamb later that night.

Reed started the match strong, landing a big elbow drop and following up with an Irish Whip into the corner. Attempting a Superkick, Reed was caught by Ivar, who countered with a devastating spine buster. As the action spilled to ringside, Ivar climbed to the top rope, shocking fans with a senton onto Reed.

However, Reed turned the tables, joining Ivar on the top rope and executing a thunderous suplex that shattered the mat, securing an impressive victory.

The suplex at the end caused such force between the big men that the ring almost collapsed, prompting WWE commentator Wade Barrett to speculate that the ring must have shifted due to such an enormous impact.

Following this remarkable victory, it'll be intriguing to see what lies ahead for the talented Aussie.

