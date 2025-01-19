“Enough is Enough” - WWE issues message after SmackDown Superstar is told to relinquish his title

Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and has often been praised as the quarterback of the Stamford-based promotion. Currently, The American Nightmare is locked in a heated feud with Kevin Owens. The arch-rivals are set to clash at Royal Rumble 2025 in a high-stakes ladder bout with the Undisputed title and Winged Eagle Championship on the line.

This week on SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis announced that a contract signing between Rhodes and Owens would take place in the middle of the ring at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 under Shawn Michaels’ supervision. Aldis instructed both SmackDown superstars to hand over their titles as the belts would be suspended above the ring while the arch-rivals ink the contract for the bout in the presence of WWE authorities.

“Enough is enough,” WWE captioned the segment between Rhodes and Aldis, expressing frustration on behalf of The American Nightmare.

"@shawnmichaels will moderate @americannightmarecody and Kevin Owens’ contract signing at #SNME! 👀 #SmackDown," the post caption read.

WWE to add a secret stipulation to Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble?

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are all set to engage in what will be their third encounter at the 2025 Royal Rumble in a ladder match with the Undisputed WWE Championship and Winged Eagle title on the line.

The Stamford-based promotion has been building anticipation for this bout with each passing week, as Rhodes and Owens might recreate the iconic John Cena and Randy Orton contract signing segment from 2013. In the realm of possibilities, to raise the stakes, Nick Aldis could introduce a new secret stipulation, probably 'The loser leaves SmackDown.' No one knows what the contract features as Nick has not revealed it either.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point and it remains to be seen if Triple H plans to add a new twist to the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens match at SNME.

