"Entering his Shawn Michaels era" - WWE Universe wants rising Superstar to win the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

Shawn Michaels retired from in-ring action after WrestleMania 26 where he lost the Streak vs. Career match to The Undertaker. But through his tenure in the squared circle, the Heartbreak Kid influenced a plethora of superstars from the current roster as they grew up idolizing him. WWE Universe believes one-half of the Street Profits, Montez Ford, will win the United States Championship in the Elimination Chamber match.

In 2010, Shawn Michaels gave a lifetime performance when he went up against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. However, HBK was unable to break the undefeated streak and retired from in-ring competition, as he had put his career on the line for a match with the Deadman.

Before Michaels became the main event-level superstar, he started his career as a tag team wrestler with The Rockers. Fans feel Montez Ford will get his start as a singles superstar when he wins the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

Ford is often compared to Shawn Michaels by the fans and members of the roster. The WWE Universe is confident that Montez Ford will be one of the biggest stars in the company as soon as he gets his singles run.

Former WWE Superstar once drew a comparison between Shawn Michaels' The Rockers and Montez Ford's The Street Profits

Fans have often drawn comparisons between popular superstars and stables in the past. The most notable comparisons that are drawn these days are between Shawn Michaels and Montez Ford.

The Rockers were a similar tag team to the Street Profits during the early days. However, the split has made Michaels a megastar in the company for decades to come. Speaking on Pope's Point of View, former star Elijah Burke spoke about both teams and how a split will happen in the near future:

"I kind of see them, believe it or not, in The Rockers' role right now. And I think pretty soon we will see a split from The Street Profits. And one is going to go on and have a bigger career possibly than the other."

The WWE Universe is excited to see when Dawkins and Ford split up and go on their separate journeys as singles wrestlers down the line in WWE.

Do you think the Street Profits should break up or stay together in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

