Enzo Amore blames fans for failed G1 Supercard angle

Enzo Amore and Big Cass made a surprise appearance at the ROH-NJPW G1 Supercard during 2019's WWE WrestleMania weekend. Enzo Amore and Cass aka CaZXL jumped the barricade during the show and attacked The Briscoes. The duo caused quite a stir with their debut, and fans were debating afterwards whether Enzo Amore and Cass had actually jumped the barricade or it was a work.

Despite the traction the angle got, nothing more came of it. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore blamed fans for getting the angle cancelled:

Why it didn't work at that time is because there is a 10% boisterous audience of marks on Twitter that light it up and tag people. They get people scared because they type and say the wrong thing or tag this person or 'he's got these issues and backstage heat.' H/T: Fightful

"It was the best s**t I've ever done in my career."@real1 discusses jumping the rail at the G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden & why there was never a follow up 🔊@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150



Hear the full interview On Demand on the @SIRIUSXM App!

Enzo Amore on why ROH angle didn't amount to more

"I came here expecting to lose money and that's exactly what happened." - @real1 #TalkNShopAMania pic.twitter.com/978Q1wFFE9 — Tyler Treese (@tylertreese) August 2, 2020

Enzo Amore went on into further detail about why the angle did not work. According to him, those in charge grew cold feet at the reaction of the angle and without knowing what they had on their hands, they decided not to go ahead with it instead:

Sure enough, the world really thought I was a jerk off and then I wasn't booked or I wasn't brought in to do something miraculous, that we didn't pull it off and somehow the suits and ties that were involved -- that I never even spoke to, no one called me to thank me or got on the phone and said 'that was a great job.' Nothing.

They just said, 'we ***ked up.' No you didn't, you idiot. You have never in your entire existence in a wrestling promotion been spoken about more in your life. You just dropped the ball! H/T: Fightful

Enzo added that the way the angle was handled had left a sour taste in his mouth and gave him a bad impression of wrestling outside of the WWE:

When you do that and don't follow through, you leave such a sour taste in my mouth that when I walk away I go, 'this is what the ***k the Indies are? This is wrestling outside of WWE?'

Enzo Amore recently took part in Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson's TalkNShopAMania PPV. Gallows spoke about Enzo in an interview before the PPV, putting him over as a great guy who was misunderstood.