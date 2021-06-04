"You guys gotta realise that was not natural for her"-Former WWE Superstar comments on Bayley's character

Bayley is currently one of, if not the, best heel in WWE's Women's Division. One of the reasons she has found so much success as a heel is down to her amazing work on the mic and her character.

But Bayley wasn't always the greatest at promos. It was a long and arduous journey for the Role Model.

Former WWE Superstar, Enzo Amore recently commented on Bayley's journey on SportsMattersTV. Amore revealed that Bayley struggled with promos and did not really have a character when she signed for WWE.

The former Cruiserweight Champion described Bayley's transition from someone who was uncomfortable in front of the camera and on the mic to someone who is now a main event superstar.

"When Bayley got into the WWE she didn’t have a character and she kinda developed because she wasn’t a strong promo at the start. She wasn’t very comfortable speaking on a camera and holding a microphone or talking to a crowd, but she worked really hard at it. Dusty Rhodes worked with her and a lot of great people helped her and she took on a character like holy s--t, I don’t really know what I am doing here, I don’t know what I am supposed to say right now, you guys have a camera here. I don’t know what to do with my hands, so you wanna give me a hug. I don’t know what else to do, so she gives a hug and runs off. Guys, that chick got over and she got better on a promo and now she’s on the main event on the stick on Monday Night Raw and Smackdown and I am sure she’s opened segments of television with a microphone and you guys gotta realise that was not natural for her." said Enzo Amore (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Bayley has definitely come a long way, from the "Hugger" to the "Role Model." Hopefully we will continue to see her grow as a superstar.

Bayley did not have a match at WrestleMania 37

Despite being considered a main event talent, Bayley did not have a WrestleMania 37 match. In fact, there were no plans for the Role Model at WrestleMania at all.

Of course, the WWE Universe did not take this sitting down and went off on Twitter. Finally, WWE settled on giving Bayley the role of "unofficial" co-host of WrestleMania 37 alongside Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil.

It was sad not to see her wrestle, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion was entertaining nonetheless.

Bayley now finds herself involved in a feud with current SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. We should get to see more of her in-ring work and hopefully she will feature at WrestleMania 38.

