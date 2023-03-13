Enzo Amore explains why indie wrestling world was an eye-opening experience post-WWE

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore revealed what was enticing about the independent wrestling circuit following his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Amore was suspended and fired from WWE in 2018 due to sexual assault allegations. Since then, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has appeared in ROH, Northeast Wrestling, and Major League Wrestling (MLW), among other places.

He claimed that the strategy has helped him reform his character and gain a better footing in pro wrestling. This is despite the fact that he never wrestled independently before joining WWE.

While speaking on Under The Ring, Amore shared that he has worked hard to demonstrate his progression in MLW.

"If you watch the first 6-7 months of Major League Wrestling, I didn't even pick up a microphone. When I busted through the door, I wanted to have some matches against some credible opponents, I stacked some wins under my belt and had a lot of fun," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Enzo Amore wrestled more in the independent circuit compared to WWE

During the same interview, Enzo Amore said that transitioning from college football to wrestling resembled WWE's NIL program. He also stated that being a viral sensation brought into the Stamford-based company places him on par with a recent controversial WWE Superstar.

The former NXT star expressed gratitude for his independent experience, noting that he has sometimes done more wrestling in an armory than on WWE RAW.

"I got hired based on a workout video where I was talking smack on YouTube. That went viral, and I never wrestled before in my life, so to go from YouTube to WWE and college football. I was Logan Paul before Logan Paul. The guys that are on that card, some of them are making $10," Amore added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Following his release from WWE, he experienced some culture shock while cruising through the waters of the independent wrestling circuit.

