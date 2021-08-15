Enzo Amore loses Casket match to WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler squared off in a Casket match at last night's WrestleFest 25 event.

Enzo Amore vs. Jerry Lawler in a Casket match isn't something many wrestling fans wouldn't have anticipated in their wildest dreams. The bizarre contest took place at WrestleFest 25 with Lawler picking up a win over the former WWE Superstar.

This match is about to happen! I'll let you know the outcome....if I survive!!! https://t.co/bfvs2tuF7A — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 15, 2021

Enzo Amore vs Jerry Lawler was an entertaining affair

Enzo Amore, who now goes by the moniker of nZo, cut a quick promo for fans in attendance. Things didn't end well for him though and Lawler came out victorious when all was said and done.

As per a fan tweet, Lawler knocked Enzo Amore out with a punch that seemingly had brass knuckles involved. Fans in attendance had a blast watching the unusual outing. Check out a bunch of photos and clips from the match below:

Como si mi vida no fuese lo suficientemente bizarra, me pongo a ver este combate.



Enzo Amore vs. Jerry Lawler en un Casket Match en NEW.



Todo lo que sea añadirle rareza a mi 2021, bienvenido sea. pic.twitter.com/oHzSLdCJDQ — Fede Fromhell (@FFromhell) August 15, 2021

Jerry Lawler beats Enzo Amore in a Casket match nobody asked for. #WrestleFest25 pic.twitter.com/X813IpGagz — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) August 15, 2021

Nzo (Enzo Amore) came out to Dean Martin’s “That’s Amore.”



I hate that I love this… #WrestleFest25 pic.twitter.com/V1wE0RF8WD — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) August 15, 2021

For anyone wondering who won the WWE 2K randomised match of Jerry Lawler v Enzo in a casket match



The King Jerry Lawler won after punching Enzo to knock him out (I think he had brass knuckles on)



Your welcome pic.twitter.com/nEHB80W4bE — Stewart Lawson (@SLawson1417) August 15, 2021

Jerry Lawler is currently 71-years-old. It's hard to fathom that the WWE veteran is still wrestling on the independent circuit at his age. Lawler is one of the most decorated stars in the history of professional wrestling.

As per Jerry Lawler's official website, the legendary wrestler has won about 168 titles in his career. It goes without saying that no other wrestler has come close to Lawler's impressive record. Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 for his contributions to the industry.

Back in April, Lawler talked about wanting another WrestleMania match, during his appearance on WWE's The Bump. Fans might remember that Lawler faced Michael Cole at WrestleMania 27, 10 years ago. Cole defeated Lawler that night in a result that fans weren't thrilled with at all:

"When I first started in WWE in 1992 I wrestled for a while and then the commentary position came open. Then I did a bit of both. I really thought the chance to have a Mania match had passed by. But then this rivalry with Michael Cole developed. They came to me and said they thought it would be great if we had the match at WrestleMania.

“I still hope to get another WrestleMania match under belt. I’d still like to get one more in before I call it quits,” said Lawler.

As for Enzo Amore, he was suspended by WWE in early 2018 due to allegations of sexual assault. Soon after, Amore was fired from the promotion. The investigation was later ceased due to insufficient evidence against the former Cruiserweight Champion.

