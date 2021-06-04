Enzo Amore opens up about what it was like when he first signed with WWE

Enzo Amore had a semi-successful career as a WWE Superstar. He worked with the company from 2012-2018 and was well-known for his skills on the mic. However, there were plenty of members of the WWE Universe who took issue with his wrestling ability.

Amore recently appeared on SportsMattersTV where he discussed his run with WWE and when he first signed with the company. He revealed that he felt he was a bit green when he was thrown into the fire.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion described it as having to learn how to wrestle in front of everyone's eyes.

"I just thought I was so green they didn’t wanna throw me into the fire, but they threw me right into the fire and I had to learn how to wrestle right in front of everyone’s eyes, it was unbelievable." said Enzo Amore (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Enzo Amore would further elaborate on his time with WWE and how he was part of Triple H's first recruitment class. He also described what it was like working with Bill DeMott, whom he described as a drill sargent.

He also revealed that since his recruitment class was so big, there were people being fired almost every week, and that his name was one that always used to come up.

Despite that, Amore put in the hard work and would go on to have a six year stint with WWE.

Enzo Amore recently suffered a very scary injury at a wrestling show

It has been almost three years since Enzo Amore left WWE, and while he hasn't signed long-term with any particular company, he still makes appearances at wrestling shows.

Enzo Amore recently performed at a SWE Fury show where he wrestled Ivan Warsaw. It was here that he suffered a very scary looking injury, when he was knocked out cold by a DDT directly on the concrete.

Amore was later rushed to the hospital, where he took to Twitter to provide a health update.

Despite the numerous controversies surrounding him, Enzo Amore still has a passion for the sport of pro-wrestling. His in-ring work and mic skills are more than enough for him to be a major player for any promotion.

Hopefully, we will see Enzo make a return to the squared-circle in the near future.

