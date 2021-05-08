Enzo Amore was fined $250 by WWE for a bizarre reason

Enzo Amore was a controversial figure in the locker room during his time with WWE. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was known for running his mouth, and was eventually fired from the company in 2018.

Smacktalker Skywalker recently revealed that he received a hefty $250 fine during his time with WWE for a bizarre reason: "farting" in a promo class.

Promo classes are common in WWE. The purpose is to help WWE talent improve their mic skills, and these classes are usually conducted in WWE Performance Centers.

When pro-wrestling legend Taz tweeted two words - "I farted" - Amore claimed he did too, and that it was the "most expensive fart" in the history of the business.

"I got fined $250 for that in “promo class” once .... most expensive fart in the history of the biz," Enzo Amore tweeted.

I got fined $250 for that in “promo class” once .... most expensive fart in the history of the biz. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) May 7, 2021

If it's true, one can only feel bad for Amore considering he really can't control his own bodily functions.

Enzo Amore's former tag partner recently debuted on IMPACT Wrestling

In WWE, Enzo Amore was known for being one half of the popular tag-team Enzo and Cass. The duo were extremely popular with the WWE Universe due to their chemistry and Amore's mic skills.

Recently, Big Cass made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Rebellion 2021, as a replacement for Eric Young. Big Cass now goes by the name W. Morrissey. Young suffered a torn ACL, and this allowed W. Morrissey to make an emphatic impact on his debut with the promotion.

It looks like Morrissey will join Eric Young's stable, Violet By Design. This is a huge deal, especially considering how long it has been since Big Cass wrestled in a squared-circle.

Cass looks to have a successful career with IMPACT. Enzo, on the other hand, continues to stay away from the ring as he wishes to focus on his music career.