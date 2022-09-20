"One of the greatest tag teams in the history of wrestling" - Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore makes bold claim

According to Enzo Amore, his tag team partnership with Big Cass was one of the best in the history of the wrestling business.

Enzo and Cass made their name as fan favorites in NXT between 2013 and 2016. The popular duo then joined the RAW brand, where they remained together for a year before going their separate ways. Both men received their releases from WWE in 2018.

On the “LIVE and IN COLOR with Wolfie D” podcast, Amore spoke about the success that he and Cass had during that time:

“I was part of one of the greatest tag teams in the history of wrestling. If you don’t think that, go back and watch the tape. What were you watching? Better yet, don’t watch the tape. Listen to it, you idiots!”

Enzo and Cass (w/Carmella) often received some of the loudest crowd reactions in WWE. Despite their overwhelming popularity, they never held tag titles in NXT or on the main roster.

Enzo Amore is proud of his babyface run

Many fans remember Enzo Amore for his heel run as the top star of WWE’s cruiserweight division in late 2017 and early 2018.

However, the 35-year-old believes his ability to maintain fans for such a long time as a babyface cannot be understated:

“People remember the heel work that I put in at the end,” Amore continued. “Enough cannot be said about a six-year babyface run, opening a WWE show every single Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, then on to RAW, then opening those shows, being the opening act of WWE… the first song you hear in NXT, from the Barclays Center to the O2 Arena in London.”

As Amore referenced, one of his greatest moments alongside Big Cass came in 2015 when they faced The Revival at NXT TakeOver: London. Although they lost, Enzo and Cass were arguably given the greatest reception of their careers by the United Kingdom fans.

What are your favorite memories of Big Cass and Enzo Amore in WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

