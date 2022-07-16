"Not in a million years" - Enzo Amore would "never" return to WWE for one specific role

While many former WWE Superstars return to the company at some point, Enzo Amore (aka Real 1) has revealed a scenario where he would never take that path.

As a professional wrestler, the 35-year-old initially earned recognition through his tag team stint alongside Big Cass. Amore also won the Cruiserweight Championship twice before getting released in January 2018.

During an interview on "The Bootleg Kev Podcast," he was asked about possibly returning to the company as an on-screen manager.

"Never. Not in a million years," said Amore. "I belong in the ring. I'm a wrestler, and people didn't know, but I didn't care to show and I still don't." [0:29-0:37]

The former WWE Superstar, best known for his promo skills, elaborated on his approach to wrestling as well.

"If you come to my boxing gym and you're a young wrestler like this kid Casey, I'll get in the ring with you." Amore continued, "I will show you takedowns, and show you wrist locks, and show you holds, and show you shoot f***ing MMA and judo takedowns." [0:38-0:52]

Enzo Amore explains why his WWE character wasn't deeply rooted in wrestling

While playing a loud-mouthed person on television, the two-time Cruiserweight Champion knew he could not rely on wrestling for the most part. Amore mentioned Chad Gable as an example to prove his point.

According to the 35-year-old, it made sense for him to use underhanded tactics against Gable, a legitimate Olympian.

"Bro, we have Chad Gable out there. That guy was an Olympian. Why the f*** would my character go out there and try to wrestle him?" Amore added, "My character is gonna kick him in the nuts and f***ing pull a bag over his head and beat the s**t out of him. That's who I play!" [0:56-1:07]

Since departing WWE, Enzo Amore has focused on his music career and wrestled in various other promotions.

