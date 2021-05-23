Former WWE star Enzo Amore rushed to the hospital after DDT spot goes wrong at wrestling show

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Enzo Amore (nZo) was rushed to the hospital earlier today following a spot during his match for Southwest Wrestling Entertainment (SWE).

Enzo Amore faced Ivan Warsaw for SWE, and they had a spot in which the former WWE star took a DDT outside on the floor. Unfortunately for Enzo, he took a nasty bump and was knocked out cold from the impact of the DDT.

This Saturday @real1 vs Ivan Warsaw at @SWEFuryTV “Demolition At Deen’s” At Eddie Deen’s, Dallas, TX pic.twitter.com/Y4vqRJaYsO — Brad Owens ブラッド オーエンス (@OwensGraphics) May 17, 2021

It was noted that Enzo Amore was put on a stretcher and transported to the nearest medical facility. Enzo's singles match against Ivan Warsaw was incidentally the former WWE star's first bout for SWE, and the contest happened before the event's intermission.

Imma wrestle in a minute here — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) May 22, 2021

Here's what Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer reported on Enzo Amore's injury:

"Enzo was doing a show tonight and apparently took a DDT during a spot outside and got knocked unconscious, and the story was he was taken to the hospital, and hopefully, he is alright. That's all we know right now," Alvarez said.

"Yeah, that's all we know, was for the SWE promotion. He was doing his first match against a guy named Ivan Warsaw, took a DDT on the floor, and was knocked completely out. They had to put him on the stretcher, and he went to the hospital. That was before intermission, and I haven't heard since. That happened. So hopefully he is okay, yeah," Meltzer added.

There are presently no further updates on Enzo Amore's condition, but we should get all the details in a few hours.

The former WWE NXT superstar has not commented on social media since suffering the reported injury. Everyone here at Sportskeeda Wrestling hopes that Enzo Amore makes a speedy recovery and we'll monitor the situation closely and get you all the latest updates as and when they are available.