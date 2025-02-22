Enzo Amore sends The Rock a sudden unexpected message during WWE SmackDown

Enzo Amore suddenly sent The Rock a message, and he took to social media to send it while SmackDown was still on the air. The former WWE star had something surprising to say.

The Rock chose to let fans know yesterday that he was returning to WWE and would be on SmackDown, quite suddenly. He also informed everyone that he would be returning as The Final Boss. This was huge as it had appeared that he would have nothing to do with WrestleMania heading into the event after he made up with Cody Rhodes earlier this year on the RAW debut on Netflix.

Enzo Amore suddenly reposted the electrifying star's return announcement with the eyes emoji and then decided to call out The Final Boss. He put a picture of himself, saying SAWFT, clearly indicating The Brahma Bull, in a message that is not only unexpected but has appeared to come out of nowhere.

"SAWFT."

Upon returning to WWE, The Rock immediately pulled Cody Rhodes out of his six-man tag team match during the show, making Nick Aldis do it, and called Rhodes to the ring so that they could talk. What the star had to talk about remains to be said, but why Amore called out The Brahma Bull suddenly, is also confusing.

It remains to be seen if The Final Boss responds to the ex-WWE star.

