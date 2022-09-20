Enzo Amore speaks honestly about his ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan in WWE

Enzo Amore recently recalled how he helped Liv Morgan get a WWE tryout at the start of her career.

Morgan worked at Hooters before joining WWE in 2014. Amore, a manager at the restaurant, learned about the current SmackDown Women’s Champion’s interest in wrestling. They ended up dating and both went on to work for WWE.

On the “LIVE and IN COLOR with Wolfie D” podcast, Amore discussed his past relationship with Morgan:

“The girl that I got a job in the WWE, my ex, is now their champion, Liv Morgan. I managed the Hooters that she worked at. I went to go get food at Christmas and I saw her, and I asked about her. They said she wanted to be a wrestler, we connected, and then I got her a tryout, she got signed, and I dated her. Now she’s the champion.”

Amore believes his own story of becoming a WWE Superstar after working at Hooters is worthy of being told in a movie. The 35-year-old added that he is “super happy” to see his ex-girlfriend succeeding:

“If it ain’t my movie, maybe it’s f**king hers, people,” Amore continued. “Tell her story. Holy s**t, that’s the best story they got on paper. P.S. Super happy for the girl. I didn’t mean to mention her here. She’s the champion now and our life was a fairy tale. Neither one of us ever wrestled, we both came from the same gym, DeFranco’s gym, where we just lifted weights and worked out and got in the ring.”

Amore was part of one of the most popular tag teams in WWE alongside Big Cass between 2013 and 2017. He also won the Cruiserweight Championship twice before receiving his release in 2018.

Liv Morgan’s next WWE opponent has been confirmed

Ronda Rousey defeated Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li in a fatal five-way elimination match on the September 9 episode of SmackDown.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules on October 8. It was confirmed on the latest episode of SmackDown that the match will have an Extreme Rules stipulation.

Morgan previously defeated Rousey at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

