Enzo Amore to tour with WWE Cruiserweight title he is yet to return

Enzo Amore might be going on tour with a former WWE Championship. WWE can't be happy about this!

Enzo Amore had held the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in WWE for a while before he was released from the company.

Enzo Amore is not the most well-beloved former WWE Superstar. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion had an excellent run in WWE NXT when he was a part of the company after first making his debut. Unfortunately, that would not be something that lasted for too long. While Enzo Amore was extremely popular during the first half of his run with Big Cass, his personality was extremely loud, both in the ring and outside. Now it appears that Enzo Amore is going on a tour with the WWE Cruiserweight Championship that he had never returned after he was released from the company.

Enzo Amore to tour with WWE Cruiserweight Championship

In a recent video that Enzo Amore has posted on Twitter, he has said that he will be touring the Independent wrestling scene. However, he will not be doing it empty-handed, and he plans to take the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on the road with him.

It will be interesting to see if WWE do anything to stop Enzo Amore from going on tour with the WWE Cruiserweight title.

Enzo Amore in WWE

After being called up to the WWE main roster, this personality began to wear on the nerves of some WWE Superstars and backstage, he was not really liked because of his arrogant personality. This began to show itself to the WWE fans who began to turn on Amore as well. Suddenly, Enzo Amore and Big Cass were split up, and the Big Cass suffered an injury. Enzo Amore was set for a singles run, but his naturally grating personality was used well by them to turn him into a heel. During this run, he would actually be the one to defeat a previously indomitable Neville aka PAC, and win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

His reign as the WWE Cruiserweight Champion was really short and saw him being destroyed by several members of the 205 Live roster at different times. After this, following some issues when allegations surfaced about Enzo Amore, the WWE Superstar was released from the company while he was still Champion. While he was cleared of the allegations, WWE had actually fired him for reportedly not revealing that he had been under investigation in the first place.

BREAKING: Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended; WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. https://t.co/RjPuE6Wglt — WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2018

It turns out that Enzo Amore never returned the WWE Cruiserweight Championship title that he had in his possession when he was released.