Epic finish to Rhea Ripley's multi-woman title defense at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley defeated four of the toughest women in WWE to retain her title at Crown Jewel.

Ever since Nia Jax returned to the WWE, she has thrown a wrench into the women's division. She started by attacking Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. If that wasn't enough, she went after Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark as well.

This resulted in an all-out brawl a couple of weeks ago on RAW as all the women tried their best to get their hands on Nia Jax. As a result, Adam Pearce set up a match where all five superstars could get a shot at Ripley's Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel.

Rhea has been a dominant champion since winning the title, but this was surely going to be her toughest challenge yet. However, this didn't faze The Eradicator during the match.

All the women brought the fight to each other and put on an incredible match. At one point, Shayna locked in a submission hold on Raquel, Rhea, and Nia at the same time. During the closing moments of the match, Raquel went to pin Shayna just to be interrupted by Rhea hitting an Avalanche Riptide to Zoey Stark on top of both the stars for the win.

This win will help cement Rhea Ripley as the leader of the women's division in the company.

