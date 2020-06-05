Epico says The Undertaker has the best entrance in WWE

Released WWE Superstar opened up on a lot of topics in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Epico also revealed what's it like to see The Undertaker backstage.

The Undertaker making his way to the ring

Epico Colon was one of the several Superstars released by WWE earlier this year when the company was battling against the financial implications of Covid-19. Sportskeeda recently had a chance to interviews the former Tag Team Champion, which saw Epico share his honest opinions about a lot of topics, including The Undertaker.

Thank you so much to @WWEEpico for answering my questions - and the @SKProWrestling Instagram followers’ questions - in a chat that was most definitely as fun as this screenshot makes it look!



WATCH: https://t.co/NCyuCXF9MJ pic.twitter.com/ZAbId3esZv — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) June 3, 2020

In an Instagram session with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Epico was asked which WWE Superstar has the best entrance. The former WWE star picked The Undertaker and explained how different he is from the rest of the talented backstage.

The best wrestling in wrestling? I have to The Undertaker. To see him… for me, The Undertaker is the overall best package in the history of this business. You talk about the entrance, you talk about the people, his charisma, his in-ring work. He is like wine, over the years he has just gotten better and better and better. Obviously, the age is going to catch up with him, but he still delivers great performances. But overall, even to this day when he gets inside the arena, the moment that happens has a different aura about it. Even us, his co-workers can’t stop looking at him. It’s brilliant – The Deadman – that’s how his character is embedded in our hearts. We sometimes saw him practicing his entrances and I would get goosebumps just seeing hi rehearse.

The Undertaker's commendable return to the business

After entertaining the wrestling fans for several decades, The Undertaker found himself in a battle against time. His in-ring performance in recent years led many into saying that he should quit the business. The Deadman, however, did not want to end his career on a low note.

Hence, he began fighting back for a better return to the business and put a deserving end to his illustrious career. This year, his feud with AJ Styles saw him bring back the American Badass gimmick, and he delivered a brilliant performance in the match against 'the Phenomenal One' and The O.C. at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.'