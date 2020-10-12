Goldberg was one of the big success stories to come out of WCW and probably one of its best home-grown stars. Of course, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) also had success during his run there. Kevin Nash eventually ended Goldberg's streak at Starrcade 1998.

It was 20 years ago on December 27, 1998 Kevin Nash ended Goldberg undefeated streak thank to the help of Scott Hall to win the WCW Championship at #Starrcade 98 in Washington DC, pic.twitter.com/Ukppwy9Jfp — David A Fuller 🎮🏈 (@RealDavidFuller) December 27, 2018

In a new interview with DDP via Inside The Ropes, Goldberg's streak could have ended earlier at Halloween Havoc 1998, a couple of months before Starrcade.

DDP says it made sense if he was the one to beat Goldberg

At the time, Goldberg was unstoppable and one of the top babyfaces in WCW. It was also fair to say that DDP was right up there with him and as over with the fanbase. DDP said that Dusty Rhodes had pitched him to beat Goldberg at Halloween Havoc, but Eric Bischoff thought otherwise. DDP said:

“I never knew it until later. But Dusty Rhodes went to Eric and said… [Impersonating Dusty] ‘You know, E, this night tonight could be Dallas’ night.’ Eric didn’t drop the strap on me that night because Goldie was going to be on Entertainment Weekly, big magazine in our country, and TV Guide, when that meant something, wearing the title the next day. What would have been great as if I’d have heard that. Oh, my God, I would have… Because it made sense for me to beat him and it would have just bumped me up to that Austin level. It would have, really. Especially to beat him clean. It would have taken me to a different spot.”

History would undoubtedly have been different if DDP had beat Goldberg that night. DDP's career would have gotten a more significant boost, but it was not meant to be.