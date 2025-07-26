Eric Bischoff reacts to Triple H and WWE's Hulk Hogan tribute

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 26, 2025 18:37 GMT
WWE stars gathered on the stage area on SmackDown [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on July 24. Eric Bischoff, The Hulkster's long-time friend, is pleased that Triple H and WWE paid tribute to the wrestling icon.

The July 25 episode of SmackDown opened with a 10-bell salute as a mark of respect to Hogan. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also narrated a video package featuring the two-time Hall of Famer's greatest moments.

Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that he could not make the trip to Cleveland, Ohio, in time to attend SmackDown. However, he appreciated how Triple H, creative team member Bruce Prichard, and WWE President Nick Khan handled the situation.

"They did invite me, and I wished I could have been there," Bischoff said. "I would have loved to have been there, and I watched it. When it was over, I saw it. So grateful to Paul [Triple H], Bruce, Nick Khan, the entire team at WWE because they really did a good thing." [8:32 – 8:54]
SmackDown featured additional footage of Hogan's career highlights throughout the show. Cody Rhodes also made a short speech about the former WCW and WWE star during an in-ring promo.

Eric Bischoff on MSG's Hulk Hogan tribute

Many legendary moments occurred in New York at Madison Square Garden (MSG), including Hulk Hogan's WWE Championship victory over The Iron Sheik in 1984. MSG honored The Hulkster by displaying a picture of his title win outside the arena after his passing.

Eric Bischoff added that he received a message from Triple H about MSG's Hulk Hogan image:

"Paul Levesque sent me a picture of that shot right after it happened. Whenever that sign went up, within minutes I had a picture from Paul. I was just like, 'Wow.' I was grateful." [22:20 – 22:33]

In the same episode, Bischoff emotionally recalled how he found out about Hogan's death.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

