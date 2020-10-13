SmackDown made its FOX debut a little over a year ago. The debut of SmackDown on FOX saw Kofi Kingston defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar. Kofi Kingston's 180-day title reign ended in around 10 seconds that night.

Eric Bischoff says booking Brock Lesnar to face Kofi Kingston was a "mistake"

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, former SmackDown executive Eric Bischoff spoke about the debut of SmackDown on FOX last year and specifically about the match between Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston. Bischoff said that he felt that Kofi was never going to pose a threat to Brock Lesnar so booking the match between the two was in itself a mistake:

Brock is Brock as a character. He eats big people. He eats tough people. He is a carnivore with an appetite. Kofi is my size. Granted, he’s in shape, but Kofi is maybe a 200-pound guy. Is there a story that would be remotely believable that would allow Kofi in this match to be in there and mix it up with a guy like Brock in a believable way that would have allowed him to maybe hold on to that underdog status. What could Kofi have done in the body of that match that would have been believable and allow Kofi’s fans to hold on to some hope that he might find a way to overcome Brock Lesnar. In terms of it being believable, I just don’t think so. It was set up for disaster. People were hot that Brock ate Kofi in the manner in which he ate him and spit him out. I understand that. But, what else could you do that would have been believable that Brock wouldn’t have made himself look like sh*t trying to give hope to that character. I think it was destined for failure from the beginning to the end. I think it was a mistake. But I think that mistake has been exasperated by the fact that they did it so quickly. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were recently drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft. However, Big E will still remain a SmackDown Superstar.